MIT’s new ‘Silent Sense’ wearable lets you talk to AI and others without uttering a single word

AlterEgo, a company incubated at the MIT Media Lab at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has developed a new wearable device that makes communication appear almost like telepathy.

Researchers at the company recently demonstrated the new wearable, saying it can detect “silent speech,” interpret internal thoughts, and enable communication without any spoken words.

Dubbed “Silent Sense”, AlterEgo’s device can recognise several forms of speech, like normal speaking to silently mouthing words and even detect the faint muscle signals when someone intends to speak.

On its website, AlterEgo says its wearable offers a non-invasive “peripheral neural interface that allows humans to converse in natural language” with machines, AI assistants, services and other people without uttering a single word or opening their mouths.