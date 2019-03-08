Microsoft’s Windows 10 KB4482887 update has gaming performance issues, company working on a fix

Microsoft’s March 1 update for Windows 10 version 1809 is causing performance issues with many popular games like Destiny 2. In the patch notes for the update, the company has mentioned that it already knows about the issues and is working to fix it.

The Windows 10 KB4482887 update is causing issues like mouse movements and graphics distortion. According to various Reddit users, games that are over a decade older are facing even more issues like lag spikes. Recent games like Battlefield V aren’t facing any issues.

As of now, it is recommended that you hold off on updating Windows if you play any older games till the company releases a fix for the issue. Microsoft has said that users who have installed the update can uninstall it and pause automatic updates to bypass the issue.

A Microsoft employee has stated that the company quickly noticed the bug after releasing the update and said that this wasn’t caused by the enabling of Retpoline, which is a software-based mitigation for Spectre variant 2 vulnerability developed by Google.

He also stated that as of March 3, the implementation of Retpoline hasn’t been integrated into Windows 10. However, the company does intend to enable Retpoline gradually over the coming months.

The company in its patch notes also said that the update might also cause Internet Explorer 11 authentication issues and that they might also encounter the Error 1309 code, while installing or uninstalling MSI and MSP files.