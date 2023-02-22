Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing now on iPhones and Android devices: Here’s how to access preview

Microsoft’s new Bing preview, powered by ChatGPT is now available on smartphones. The new AI-powered Bing can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices by downloading the latest version of the Bing and Edge web browser from the Google Play Store and Apple App store, respectively.

According to Microsoft 64 per cent of internet searches happen on smartphones, and the new Bing and the Edge browsers have been updated with Microsoft’s new co-pilot technology and the same will be available for both Android and iPhones starting today. Besides, the updated apps also come with an improved user interface.

Microsoft’s new Bing is being accessed by over a million users across 169 countries. According to the company, it has received a 71 per cent positive response and Microsoft is said to be working on further improving the same in the coming days. Right now, users need to sign-up to access the new Bing via the preview program and Microsoft will grant priority access to those who have set Bing as their search engine and Edge as their default web browser.

Besides the new Edge mobile app, Microsoft has also announced a new service called Bing for Skype. Users can now add Bing to the Skype group and ask questions about travel destinations, weather forecasts, and more information about a place that they might be planning to travel to. Just like the new Edge browser for mobile, Bing with social will also be available starting today.