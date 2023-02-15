Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing made several mistakes in its demo last week

Google lost over $100 Billion in valuation due to the factual error found in the content featured on an ad generated by its AI tool Bard. It looks like Microsoft’s new Bing, powered by ChatGPT is also no different. According to a report from CNBC, Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing did miss some numbers while analysing the earnings of the two companies.

An independent researcher Dmitri Brereton wrote in a substack post that “Bing AI got some answers completely wrong during their demo. But no one noticed,” and he also said, “Instead, everyone jumped on the Bing hype train.”

Not just this, there were also several other mistakes in the search results for a travel plan and specifications of a vacuum cleaner. Again, even the researcher overlooked these errors at launch and only noticed them later on, when he looked at the search results closely.

Also read | OpenAI introduces Turbo mode with optimised speed for ChatGPT Plus users

In the world of “AI,” this is known as hallucination, where, the language tool will make stuff up on its own when it lacks specific resources. The report suggests that Microsoft and Google are rushing to launch their version of AI to get ahead of the competition while their AI tools are nowhere near being perfect for prime-time usage.

A Microsoft spokesperson has spoken to CNBC confirming, they were aware of the errors in the report analysed by AI-powered Bing and the company is working on making the tool better by listening to user feedback. Right now, both Microsoft and Google have some work to do on their AI search tools, else, the internet will be filled with factually incorrect information.