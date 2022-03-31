Microsoft’s Build 2022 developer conference will kick off May 24

On Wednesday night (India time), Microsoft started inviting the press to its Build 2022 keynote, noting that the annual developer conference will kick off on May 24. This year’s keynote will be virtual, keeping the rising cases of Covid-19 in many parts of the world. Microsoft typically hosts in-person events for its Build developer conference.

The official invite to Build 2022 to developers said “Come together with peers and experts May 24–26, 2022, for an engaging experience around the latest in innovation and tools that will help you stay informed.” Registration for the conference opens in late April and will be free.

Build is a large developer conference, similar to Apple’s WWDC and Google I/O, where the focus is on building tools, applications and services. Even though the past Build conferences focused more on the enterprise market, sometimes Microsoft does share news related to general consumers. Expect information on products including Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio and Windows 11 at this year’s Build 2022. Does Microsoft have plans to use Build 2022 to show a new AR/VR headset? That could be a possibility, given Microsoft’s interest in the metaverse.

Not just Microsoft, Google and Apple also plan to hold their respective developer conferences in the coming months. Google’s annual conference for developers, Google I/O, is happening May 11-12. Google’s follow-up to its Android 12 operating system, a Pixel watch, and the next budget Pixel phone might introduce during this year’s event. Last year at I/O 2021, Google showed off Android 12, major updates to WearOS and its new video-chat tech Project Starline.

Apple is also gearing up for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, although the official invites are still not out yet. It’s likely this year’s WWDC will be a virtual event rather an in-person conference. During the last year’s conference, Apple announced iOS 15, macOS Monterey, WatchOS 8 and more.