Microsoft starts testing ‘Your Phone’ Android app for Windows 10

Microsoft has begun publicly testing its Your Phone app for Windows 10 on Android. This was revealed by the company in blog post, that introduced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17728. Currently, Your Phone app aims to mirror content from Android devices onto a Windows PC. Among its many features, it will help sync data between the PC and an Android phone. The app is compatible with devices running Android 7.0 Nougat and above.

Your Phone app for Windows 10 had been announced by Microsoft during its Build developer conference in May. Users can download the app onto their Android devices, and follow the steps for installation. For starters, the Your Phone app automatically syncs photos between Android and Windows 10, eliminating the need for manual or wireless data transfer.

Also, users will be able to modify their images through Windows Ink, where pictures can be uploaded in a drag-and-drop fashion through the app. As a part of the latest Windows 10 build, Microsoft plans to introduce a desktop pin for the Your Phone app.

In addition, the capabilities of the Your Phone app will be expanded with further testing. While introducing the app at Build 2018, Microsoft said it would be enhanced to include text message sync, as well as mirroring phone notifications on the PC.

The full version of Your Phone app is expected with the next version of Windows 10, codenamed Redstone 5. While Microsoft itself has not commented on the full rollout of the app, it will consider its next step based on the test results. In the future, Your Phone for PC will also be compatible with iOS-running devices.

