Microsoft announces Xbox Mode for Windows 11 PCs, teases next-gen console

At the Game Developers Conference 2026, Microsoft announced that it will be bringing “Xbox Mode” to Windows 11 PCs. The tech giant also revealed its plans for Project Helix, its next-generation Xbox console. that will be able to run PC games.

But before Microsoft’s Project Helix enters the alpha stage next year, PCs running on Windows 11 will be getting the “Xbox full screen experience”.

Originally designed for portable gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, which run on Windows 11, the Xbox Mode will turn your desktop PC into an Xbox home screen. Here, any PC games you play, including those purchased from other stores like Steam, Epic Games, and others, will show up. Similar to Xbox, users will be able to browse through their catalogue using a controller to select a game or launch other apps.