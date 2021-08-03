scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Must Read

Microsoft Windows 365 India price, other details revealed

Microsoft has confirmed the availability of Windows 365 to the general public. Here is everything to know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
August 3, 2021 2:25:50 pm
Microsoft Windows 365 priceWindows 365 will give users a new way to access to virtual cloud-based PCs running Microsoft’s Windows operating system (Image source : File)

Microsoft has confirmed the availability of Windows 365 to the general public. Windows 365 was introduced at all-virtual Microsoft Inspire 2021 recently and the company had stated that it is a new way to experience virtual cloud-based PC running wither Windows 10 or Windows 11. The subscription-based service allows users to stream a Windows PC from anywhere, similar to its cloud-based game service.

The service has been designed to offer a full-fledged Windows experience over the cloud. Users will be able to access Windows 365 in multiple configurations, with prices starting at Rs 1,555. The service is available in two editions — Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise. Here is everything you should know.

Also Read |Microsoft launches Windows 365, a subscription-based Cloud PC for enterprise users

Windows 365 price in India

The Windows 365 service is available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,555 per user a month and goes up to Rs 12,295. The Rs 1,555 plan will get you a single virtual core processor, 2GB RAM, and 64GB storage. In case you want to upgrade to two virtual cores and 4GB RAM, you can do so at Rs 2,180.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

If you don’t have a Windows 10 Pro license, you can get the basic version of Windows 356 Business at Rs 1,865 per user a month. The top of the line plan brings eight virtual cores, 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage at Rs. 12,295 per user per month. It is also available for regular customers who don’t have prior Windows licenses at Rs 12,605 per user a month.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Other details

Additionally there are also free two-month trials of Windows 365 Basic, Standard, and Premium versions. Users can make use of these services to experience the cloud PC experience, without paying the subscription charges. It is important to note that users will be automatically migrated to paid subscriptions once the time period of the free trial expires.

The company says that its Windows 365 service allows users to store apps, files and documents, giving them access anytime on all sorts of devices – including tablets or Apple Macs via a native Remote Desktop application or web browser. Windows 365 is aimed at enterprises and businesses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 03: Latest News

Advertisement