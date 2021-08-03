Microsoft Windows 365 India price, other details revealed

Microsoft has confirmed the availability of Windows 365 to the general public. Windows 365 was introduced at all-virtual Microsoft Inspire 2021 recently and the company had stated that it is a new way to experience virtual cloud-based PC running wither Windows 10 or Windows 11. The subscription-based service allows users to stream a Windows PC from anywhere, similar to its cloud-based game service.

The service has been designed to offer a full-fledged Windows experience over the cloud. Users will be able to access Windows 365 in multiple configurations, with prices starting at Rs 1,555. The service is available in two editions — Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise. Here is everything you should know.

Windows 365 price in India

The Windows 365 service is available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,555 per user a month and goes up to Rs 12,295. The Rs 1,555 plan will get you a single virtual core processor, 2GB RAM, and 64GB storage. In case you want to upgrade to two virtual cores and 4GB RAM, you can do so at Rs 2,180.

If you don’t have a Windows 10 Pro license, you can get the basic version of Windows 356 Business at Rs 1,865 per user a month. The top of the line plan brings eight virtual cores, 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage at Rs. 12,295 per user per month. It is also available for regular customers who don’t have prior Windows licenses at Rs 12,605 per user a month.

Other details

Additionally there are also free two-month trials of Windows 365 Basic, Standard, and Premium versions. Users can make use of these services to experience the cloud PC experience, without paying the subscription charges. It is important to note that users will be automatically migrated to paid subscriptions once the time period of the free trial expires.

The company says that its Windows 365 service allows users to store apps, files and documents, giving them access anytime on all sorts of devices – including tablets or Apple Macs via a native Remote Desktop application or web browser. Windows 365 is aimed at enterprises and businesses.