Windows 11 to get personal chats on Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 users, will now be able to use Chat from Microsoft Teams on Windows. The feature is said to be a lightweight experience, which will allow Teams personal account users to quickly start a video call or chat with friends and family.

Chat from Microsoft Teams will now be pinned to the Taskbar at Windows 11 startup. Microsoft says that the ‘Teams experience’ on Windows 11 and Chat have been designed for personal Microsoft accounts, and will be accessible by individuals using such accounts.

Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 will now have two different apps; one for personal and the other for work purposes. Additionally, the Teams app labelled as work/school will use the icon with blue tile with a white letter “T” inside. If you try to log into Chat with your work or school account, you will be redirected to download Teams for work or school.

Microsoft says that users who had Teams installed before upgrading the device to Windows 11, can continue to use Teams for work or school like before. What this means is that the settings for your work or school app will stay in place.

In case you were using one Teams app for both personal and work accounts previously, on Windows 11 you will now have a dedicated app for each experience. I

Users who try to log into the incorrect version of the app will get a notification from Teams regarding the same.

Additionally, Microsoft has launched new features for personal chats on Teams including Together Mode, Polls, and more.