Microsoft Windows 11 tipped to be in the works; is it the new Sun Valley update?

Here's what we know about the upcoming Windows 11 OS. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft has been working on a successor to Windows 10 for a while now, and the company recently revealed that we may be able to see the new operating system later this month. The new update is described as the biggest update since the debut of Windows 10 back in 2015. This includes a substantial refresh in aspects like features and user interface.

Will Sun Valley be called Windows 11?

While a Windows 11 name is not official yet, the new Windows 10 version 21H2 is also referred to as the Sun Valley update, Microsoft’s internal codename. The Sun Valley project will give Windows 10 a new Start menu and Taskbar layout, icons, sounds, app designs, and fluid animations. It’s also being said Microsoft could revamp the Windows App store.

However, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently suggested that Microsoft is working on a new operating system called Windows 11.

From the “Don’t take screenshots of this build” department: a forthcoming Microsoft OS called Windows 11. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

The new operating system’s rumours fall right on time ahead of the Sun Valley update going public. However, Windows 11 could also end up being another separate operating system entirely that could perhaps launch later in a couple of years.

Microsoft is also holding a new Windows event on June 24. The company is expected to launch “the next generation of Windows ” at the event. CEO Satya Nadella earlier posted a teaser for the future of the Windows operating system at Build 2021.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators,” said Nadella. Both Nadella and Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay are expected at the event on June 24. More details should start surfacing soon ahead of the event.