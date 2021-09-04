Microsoft will release Windows 11 on October 5, but without Android app support

Microsoft is all set to release Windows 11 OS on October 5, but the update won’t include Android app support. The company has confirmed this news in a blog post. The ability to natively run Android apps on a PC is one of the biggest features of Windows 11 and it seems that users will have to wait a little more for that.

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it will only start previewing this feature in the “coming months.” The company hasn’t mentioned in which month it plans to offer this feature.

“We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months,” Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft, said.

It is being reported that the support for Android apps won’t be available on Windows 11 until 2022, as Microsoft first tests a feature with Windows Insiders and then releases it after a few weeks or months.

In case you are unaware, Microsoft is bringing Android apps to Windows for the first time. In the coming months, people will notice Android apps in the Microsoft Store and will be able to download them through the Amazon Appstore.

The company previously also announced that it will add Adobe Creative Cloud, Disney+, TikTok, Zoom, and some of its native apps like Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, and even Notepad and Paint to Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

While Android apps won’t be available from the day Windows 11 will be released to everyone, users will get most of the promised features. These include Microsoft Teams integration, a new design with an updated Start menu, Snap Layouts, Groups, Desktops for improved multitasking, and an improved Microsoft Store app.