scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Must Read

Microsoft will release Windows 11 on October 5, but without Android app support

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it will only start previewing this feature in the "coming months." The company hasn't mentioned in which month it plans to offer this feature.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: September 4, 2021 1:37:11 pm
windows 11, windows 11 release date, windows 11 release, windows 11 update, windows 11 android app support, windows 11 features, windows 11 key features, windows 11 update, windows 11, windows 11 launch, windows 11 launch event, windows 11 launch live, windows 11 features, windows 11 live stream, windows 11 launch live streaming, windows 11 system requirements, windows 11 top features, microsoft windows 11, microsoft windows 11 features, microsoft windows 11 specifications, microsoft windows 11 system requirements, microsoft windows 11 download, microsoft windows 11 launch event, microsoft windows 11 event liveMicrosoft will release Windows 11 on October 5, but without Android app support

Microsoft is all set to release Windows 11 OS on October 5, but the update won’t include Android app support. The company has confirmed this news in a blog post. The ability to natively run Android apps on a PC is one of the biggest features of Windows 11 and it seems that users will have to wait a little more for that.

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it will only start previewing this feature in the “coming months.” The company hasn’t mentioned in which month it plans to offer this feature.

Also Read |Microsoft is set to roll out Windows 11 from October 5: Here’s what we know

“We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months,” Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft, said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It is being reported that the support for Android apps won’t be available on Windows 11 until 2022, as Microsoft first tests a feature with Windows Insiders and then releases it after a few weeks or months.

In case you are unaware, Microsoft is bringing Android apps to Windows for the first time. In the coming months, people will notice Android apps in the Microsoft Store and will be able to download them through the Amazon Appstore.

Also Read |Windows 11: What’s new, top features and everything else we know

The company previously also announced that it will add Adobe Creative Cloud, Disney+, TikTok, Zoom, and some of its native apps like Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, and even Notepad and Paint to Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

While Android apps won’t be available from the day Windows 11 will be released to everyone, users will get most of the promised features. These include Microsoft Teams integration, a new design with an updated Start menu, Snap Layouts, Groups, Desktops for improved multitasking, and an improved Microsoft Store app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

samsung galaxy z flip 3, flip 3 samsung gallery, samsung flip 3, samsung foldable phones, foldable phones, galaxy z flip 3 overview
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: A closer look at the phone

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 04: Latest News

Advertisement