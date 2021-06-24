Windows 11 Launch Live Updates: The next version of Windows will be announced at 8:30 pm

The next version of Windows, likely to be called Windows 11, will bring a lot of design elements that were part of cancelled Windows 10X operating system. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Today is the day when Microsoft will finally show us the next generation of Windows. At 8:30 pm IST, Microsoft will be hosting a dedicated launch event, where it will announce Windows 11. It’s safe to assume we will learn a whole lot more about the next version of Windows, the world’s most popular desktop operating system.

We know that a Start menu and a centered taskbar will be a part of the revamped user interface, thanks to the recent Windows 11 build leaked over the internet. We will hopefully see Microsoft’s approach to improve the Store app on Windows, though details are limited as of now. Rumour has it that the software powerhouse plans to make its Windows Store exciting for developers.

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will be present at the event. Anyone can tune in and watch the live event. The company is also holding a developer event later tonight which will focus on developing apps for Windows 11.