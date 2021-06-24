scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Windows 11 Launch Live Updates: The next version of Windows will be announced at 8:30 pm

Windows 11 Launch Event Live Updates: The next version of Windows will be announced tonight at 8:30 pm IST.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2021 4:01:02 pm
windows 11, windows 11 launch, windows 11 launch event, windows 11 launch live, windows 11 features, windows 11 live stream, windows 11 launch live streaming, windows 11 system requirements, windows 11 top features, microsoft windows 11, microsoft windows 11 features, microsoft windows 11 specifications, microsoft windows 11 system requirements, microsoft windows 11 download, microsoft windows 11 launch event, microsoft windows 11 event liveThe next version of Windows, likely to be called Windows 11, will bring a lot of design elements that were part of cancelled Windows 10X operating system. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Today is the day when Microsoft will finally show us the next generation of Windows. At 8:30 pm IST, Microsoft will be hosting a dedicated launch event, where it will announce Windows 11. It’s safe to assume we will learn a whole lot more about the next version of Windows, the world’s most popular desktop operating system.

We know that a Start menu and a centered taskbar will be a part of the revamped user interface, thanks to the recent Windows 11 build leaked over the internet. We will hopefully see Microsoft’s approach to improve the Store app on Windows, though details are limited as of now. Rumour has it that the software powerhouse plans to make its Windows Store exciting for developers.

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will be present at the event. Anyone can tune in and watch the live event. The company is also holding a developer event later tonight which will focus on developing apps for Windows 11.

Live Blog
16:01 (IST)24 Jun 2021
Will Windows 11 be a free upgrade?

Everyone wants to know whether or not Windows 11 be a free upgrade? We don't know yet. But it will likely be a free upgrade. If we recall the first consumer version of Windows 10 was announced as a free upgrade. The move allowed Windows 7 and Windows 8 users were able to upgrade to Windows 10 at no extra cost, but Microsoft put a one year time limit on the free upgrade. 

Windows 11, the successor to Windows 10, will feature a new user interface and bring more features. The launch of Windows 11 comes at a time when more people are upgrading their PCs, thanks to remote working and e-learning. With over 1.3 billion people using Windows desktop operating system, the next version of Windows is highly anticipated.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd