Microsoft’s Windows 11 event: How to watch it live and what to expect

Microsoft will be streaming the live launch of Windows 11 on its website, or tune in to our live blog for commentary.

Microsoft will hold its biggest product launch event in decades. Tomorrow (June 24), CEO Satya Nadella along with Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, the face of the company’s Surface lineup, will take the stage to announce “the next generation of Windows”- virtually, of course.

Windows 11, likely to be the official name of the successor to Windows 10, is the biggest thing in tech right now. We already know a lot about the new version of Windows, thanks to the leaked Windows 11 ISO file floating on the internet. Will Windows 11 be a free update? Is a Windows Store revamp a part of Windows 11? We will find out all the answers tomorrow at the launch event. Here’s what you can expect to see unveiled at Microsoft’s Windows 11 event.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 event: How to watch LIVE

Microsoft’s Windows 11 event livestream will begin tomorrow at 8:30 pm IST/11 am ET. To watch the event, you need to visit the Windows Event page on the Microsoft website. Anyone can watch the live event if they have access to a smartphone or a laptop.

The live video feed works in all major browsers — Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. As of now, Microsoft has not added a YouTube listing for the event yet. Hopefully, they will add on or before June 24. Be sure to check back here later for live updates on Indianexpress.com.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 event: What to expect

Microsoft has already announced that the next-generation Windows will be announced on June 24 as part of a dedicated event, and while the company remains silent on further details, we know a bit about what to expect from Windows 11. The build that leaked a few days back, which many believe is an early version of the upcoming operating system, does reveal a lot about how Microsoft plans to revamp its decade-old desktop OS for the modern era.

Big visual changes could be the talking point at tomorrow’s event. Sun Valley, the codename of Windows 11, will bring a redesigned Start menu, a centered taskbar, an updated Files app, and a number of small UI changes. These changes at the user interface level were previously supposed to come as part of Windows 10X. However, the cancellation of Windows 10X means, Microsoft is bringing those parts to the main operating system.

Apart from Windows 11’s new user interface, we also expect Microsoft to revamp Windows Store. Last month, during its Build developer conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased “significant updates” for Windows that will focus on the economic opportunity for developers and creators.

“We will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications,” Nadella said. That means a Windows Store update could be a part of Windows 11.

Microsoft is holding the second event post the reveal of Windows 11, where it will likely talk about developing apps for the new operating system.