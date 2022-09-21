Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update released: All you need to know

Microsoft recently delivered its 2022 update to Windows 11 users, the first major system update since the launch of the new operating system last year. Instead of naming it the 22H2 update following the company’s usual naming scheme, we have the much easier ‘Windows 11 2022 Update’ instead.

Microsoft has confirmed that the update has been rolled out in 190 countries including India and notes that users can check for the same on their Windows 11 laptop or desktop by heading to Settings > System > Windows update. Note that not all users may get the update at once, with some users getting it in the coming weeks.

Windows 11 2022 update: What’s new?

The update brings some UI changes to Windows 11. This includes more layouts and grids in the Windows snap feature that lets you multitask effectively by automatically stacking multiple windows on your screen’s corners.

Microsoft is also expanding Amazon Appstore Preview to the international market, allowing Windows 11 users in many more regions to now use over 20,000 Android apps on their machines. Enhanced accessibility features including a new system-wide live-caption option that will let users generate captions on their machines from any audio source.

Microsoft has also updated the gesture support with the update, allowing tablet and 2-in-1 device users to navigate around the operating system easily. There’s also a new Xbox controller bar for gamers that give users more control with controllers.

Voice Access lets users control their PC with their voice and Microsoft itself has added new voices for its Narrator. Meanwhile, new changes to the do not disturb modes brings a dedicated DND button in the notification panel

New security improvements on the update include Smart App Control which blocks scripting attacks and prevents untrusted apps from launching, however, this feature will require a clean install, as Microsoft wants to ensure there isn’t any untrusted app running on the device already.

Microsoft also revealed that an update to the Photos app is also coming next month that will include a new photo management UI, including a gallery, better browsing and the ability to easily back up photos to OneDrive cloud storage. The taskbar is also set to get a new overflow menu next month.