Microsoft Windows 10X: New leak reveals first look at redesigned taskbar, Start Menu

The new Windows 10X Start Menu features shortcuts to quick apps and tools, but apparently does not feature folders for now. (Image Source: Twitter/Zac Bowden)

Microsoft originally planned to build Windows 10X as a new operating system that succeeded Windows 10 for foldable PCs. These include new designs that were beginning to pop up like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which was seen at CES 2020. However, Microsoft later decided to bring Windows 10X to single-screen devices as well, citing the rising usage and importance of single screen PCs. Now we have our first look at Windows 10X thanks to a leak on Twitter.

Here’s your first look at Windows 10X for single-screen PCs. I should hopefully have more to share very soon :) pic.twitter.com/irkbMC5w5n — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) January 13, 2021

The leak comes via Twitter users Zac Bowden (@zacbowden)and was first spotted by XDA. The image shows what looks like a new and redesigned Start Menu. We can also see a new taskbar which is now centre-aligned like Apple’s macOS. Shortcuts for Microsoft Edge, Files, and Outlook can be seen on the new taskbar.

The new Start Menu includes shortcuts for productivity tools like a to-do list, a calculator and a voice recorder. It will also likely include shortcuts to your most-used apps like Edge, Spotify and others. While apps and websites can be set up on the new Start Menu, it seems it will not support pinning folders you need quick access to, at least for now.

Windows 10X | Build 20279.1002 pic.twitter.com/hrQmWm4Sz4 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 13, 2021

Another Twitter user (@ALumia_Italia) has leaked what appears to be Windows 10X’s new startup animation and tone. The short clip which shows a minimal animation along with a new chime is claimed to be from the Windows 10X build v 20279.1002.

As we get closer to an official unveil of Windows 10X, we should start seeing more leaks showing off different aspects of the update. Microsoft has already begun beta testing for Windows 10X and beta testing tools, as well as an emulator image for the new operating system, can be found on Microsoft’s website. Windows 10X is set to come with new systems starting in 2021.