Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update will let you use third-party digital assistants from Lock Screen

Microsoft has started rolling out its latest Windows 10 November 2019 update bringing all compatible devices to Windows 10 1909 version. This is an optical feature update and not a mandatory one, which automatically installs on your PC.

With the update, users will be able to create events directly from calendar flyout on the Taskbar, improved notifications management settings and support for using third-party digital assistants from Lock Screen.

Take note this is not a major Windows update and is more like the service pack update like previous versions of the Windows operating system (OS). the update is already available for users seeking to install it.

It is being said that the update also brings fixes for higher than normal battery drain and update installation failure issues.

To download and install the update you can open the Windows Update settings from Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates. After doing this, the update will appear, which you can then click on Download and install to get it.

Microsoft in a blog post wrote, that if the version 1909 update does not show up, it might be due to a compatibility issue. It has added a safeguard hold in place to stop users from installing the update, until the company is confident that you will have a good update experience.