Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider review Build 17704 with improved Edge, Skype and more

Microsoft has announced the Windows 10 Insider Review Build 17704. In an official blog post, the company has confirmed that the latest build brings improvements to browser Edge, as well as a revamped Skype and Windows Diagnostics system, among other changes. These will likely be brought on as an improvement to Windows 10 later in the year.

With the Windows 10 Insider Review Build 17704, users can expect improvements in Microsoft Edge. This includes a modified ‘Beta’ logo, that differentiates itself from officially released versions of Edge. On the design front, this build adds depth to Edge Beta’s tab bar, that helps distinguish an active tab from those in the background.

In addition, the settings tab has been revamped, so Edge Beta users can find their preferred browser customisation options on front and centre, like ‘New Tab’, ‘New InPrivate window’, and ‘New window’. Also, users will spot categories of Edge Beta’s settings opening up as sub-pages. Users will also be able to select the ‘Autoplay Videos’ option from the Advanced Settings menu, while the Edge Beta’s PDF icon has been improved upon.

Windows 10's latest build also improves Skype, that gets an improved layout for contact lists, as well as a modified media gallery, notifications panel, and @mentions experience.

Windows 10’s latest build also improves Skype, that gets an improved layout for contact lists, as well as a modified media gallery, notifications panel, and @mentions experience. The upgraded Skype also makes screen sharing over video calls easier. During calls, this Windows 10 build also enables Skype users to modify the video call canvas, to pull important contacts into focus.

Through this build, Microsoft has also improved Windows Diagnostics Data Viewer, with improved privacy protection. Some of these improvements include common device data, device connectivity and configuration, browsing history, product and service usage data, as well as software setup and inventory. Available on the Windows Store, it also provides the option to view Problem Reports sent to Microsoft.

Other changes in the new Windows 10 build are a video viewing option, that adjusts the ambient light while playing a video, typing insights which are now powered by artificial intelligence and Task Manager improvements as well.

