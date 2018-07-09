Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17711 announced: Here are the details

Microsoft has announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17711. (Image Source: Reuters) Microsoft has announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17711. (Image Source: Reuters)

Microsoft has announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17711 on its company blog. Through this build, users will be able to see improvements in Microsoft Edge, a fluent display design that brings out shadows, as well as a Windows HD Color page in the settings. These updates will be available to Windows Insiders, who are part of the Fast ring, along with those who opted for Skip Ahead.

As part of the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17711, Microsoft Edge has improved the learning tools available on Reading view. Through the latest build, Edge users can select new themes, and choose from various theme colours.

These can help identify important parts of text, and highlight them in the colour of their choice. This will be available on the search/tools bar that appears at the top of a Reading view page. Meanwhile, Line Focus will allow users to select sets of one, three or five lines at a time, aimed at improving focus while reading.

Edge will also provide an Autofill option that comes with a consent box. This will allow users to select the passwords and card details they choose to save on Edge. Accessibility for the PDF toolbar has also been improved, as it can be invoked by hovering around the top of the browser.

In addition, Microsoft is also testing a few Fluent Design updates on the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17711. While previous builds introduced acrylic colours to default menus, the latest build has introduced shadows. So far, they have been enabled on popup controls only, as Microsoft is yet to finalise the colours/gradients it seeks for its next Windows 10 update.

This build also enables HD Colours on the display, through the new HD Colours Display page. Available under “Windows HD Color Settings” page linked in Display Settings, users will now get reports on their system’s system’s HD Colour capabilities. Once configured on compatible systems, HD Colours will showcase high dynamic range (HDR) content for photos, videos, games and apps.

