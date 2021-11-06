Microsoft will end OneDrive desktop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 starting next year

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer provide updates for the personal desktop OneDrive app. This is applicable for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 operating systems. The change will occur starting January 1, 2022.

The company has confirmed that the OneDrive app will stop syncing files to the cloud for these operating systems from March 1, 2022. Microsoft has stated that Windows 8.1 will have support until January 10, 2023. It is worth pointing out that when Windows 8.1 was released, one of the defining features of the OS was the OneDrive integration.

In addition to this, it is being said that Microsoft might be ending support for some features as we near the end of support for the Windows 8.1 platform. On the other hand, support for Windows 8 already ended back in 2016, a couple of years after Windows 8.1 launched. Windows 7 support ended in 2020, but the company allows businesses to pay for extended security updates through September 10, 2023.

Must Read | Motorola Moto E40 launched in India: All you need to know

If you are not clear about the OneDrive app, it is a sync client which aids in saving your files to the cloud. When you click on “Save as” and choose to save in OneDrive, your system uses the OneDrive desktop app to do the same.

Besides, Microsoft slowly ending support for older generation Windows versions may require users to find an alternative to the OneDrive app. For users who have been affected by this change, there are a few solutions that they can try. Users can use the OneDrive web app, which will allow them to manually upload and download files.

One can also install Windows 10 which will have support until October 2025. Apart from this, users can also use a different third-party cloud storage provider to save their files online.