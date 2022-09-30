Microsoft will discontinue Swiftkey on iOS from October 5 this year

Microsoft will reportedly discontinue iOS support for its predictive keyboard app Swiftkey. According to a recent report by ZDNet, the tech giant will be dropping support for the popular keyboard starting October 5 this year.

In the statement, Chris Wolfe, the Director Product Management at Swiftkey went on to say that the app will be delisted from Apple’s App Store as well. But those who have already installed Swiftkey on their devices can continue using the app unless they migrate to another device or upgrade to a newer operating system.

It is interesting to note that the iOS version of Swiftkey hasn’t been updated in over a year. A few months ago, a Reddit thread was making rounds on the internet when an user complained about the lack of updates to the Swiftkey iOS app.

While asked why Microsoft had decided to abandon the iOS version of Swiftkey, Wolfe declined to comment. However, he did say that they are focusing on the Android version of the app.

In case you are unaware, Microsoft bought Swiftkey when it was on an acquisition spree in 2016. Back then, Microsoft had claimed that the keyboard was installed on more than 300 million devices. In 2012, Swiftkey was also the best-selling app on Google’s Play Store.