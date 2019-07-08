Microsoft warns Windows 10 users of RASMAN bug that affects VPN services

Microsoft has warned its Windows 10 users of a new issue with Remote Access Connection Manager (RASMAN) affecting Windows 10 May 2019 version 1903 update on Build 18362.207 (KB4501375). Notably, the bug only affects Windows 10 version 1903 and not any other older versions.

RASMAN essentially manages VPNs and also handles a Windows PC’s connections to the Internet. Microsoft said in a support page that RASMAN service may stop working and users will be shown the error “0xc0000005”. Notably, the issue affects PCs where the VPN profile is set to as an Always On VPN (AOVPN) connection and not manual only VPN profiles or connections.

Microsoft has revealed that the fix to the RASMAN issue will be available by the end of this month. “We are working on a resolution and estimate a solution will be available in late July,” the company said. It did not specify the exact number of users that the bug might have affected, though a Forbes report estimates that Windows 10 version 1903 has at least 50 million users.

Microsoft has also explained in its page a workaround for the RASMAN issue, using either group policy settings or registry key, which will configure one of the default telemetry settings. However, in case neither of the methods work, users will need to manually start the service or restart their device.

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 update includes features such as new light theme, which is basically a white version of the dark theme, Windows Sandbox, which will allow users to launch an isolated desktop environment to run unknown .exe files on, Kaomoji, and more. Bug fixes were also a part of the May 2019 Windows update.