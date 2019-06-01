Microsoft warns around million users about a system vulnerability, recommends updating

Microsoft has discovered a new vulnerability in its Remote Desktop Services for Windows, dubbed ‘wormable’. This new vulnerability can spread automatically and the company till date has warned nearly one million of its users globally.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Microsoft has issued a second advisory, in which it urges its users to update their systems. This will help them prevent the ‘BlueKeep’ malware attack, which utilises the ‘wormable’ vulnerability to gain full access to a user’s computer.

In a blog post, Microsoft’s director of incident response at its Security Response Center, Simon Pope said that the company is confident that an exploit exists for this vulnerability. A fix has been released and there has been no sign of a worm yet. However, this doesn’t mean that the users are out of the woods. He still recommends that all the affected systems should be updated as soon as possible.

The bug has been classified as critical and can currently affect systems running Windows XP, 7 and server. Windows 8 and 10 users are not vulnerable to the new bug.

Considering that Windows XP and 7 make up a huge chunk of active systems globally, it is recommended that users be cautious and if possible update their systems immediately.

According to the report, the vulnerability can be used to run code at the system level remotely, which in turn will provide the attacker full access to the victim’s computer.