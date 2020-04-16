Microsoft Translator now adds 5 more Indian languages: How to use real-time translation

Microsoft added five new languages to its Translator service. Microsoft added five new languages to its Translator service.

Microsoft has announced that its Translator service will now offer real-time translation in five additional languages— Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. Microsoft Translator is already being used to support Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. With the latest addition, the total number of supported Indian languages on the platform is now 10.

The company is also rolling out support for these languages in the Microsoft Office 365 and the Swiftkey keyboard. Users will now be able to avail of the benefits of real-time translation in all these languages while using Bing, Microsoft Office, and the Microsoft Translator website, as well as the Microsoft Translator app for Android, iOS, and Windows.

Microsoft Translator app for real-time translation

The Microsoft Translator app can recognise and translate languages from text, speech, and even photos. The translator app has four icons — speech, text, photo, and conversation. Here’s how it works:

Text translation

A step-by-step guide for text translation.

Tap on the keyboard icon to start translating text in real-time. You can let the app auto-detect the input language or choose the input language together with the language for translation. The share button on the bottom lets you send the translated text to apps installed on your phone. You can choose to send the text in a WhatsApp message, DM on Instagram, compose a tweet, or you can choose to copy it to clipboard.

Speech translation

A step-by-step guide for speech translation.

For speech translation, tap on the mic icon. You will have a similar screen as the text translation but here you will have a mic icon at the bottom along with language preference options. Instead of typing what you want to translate, tap on the mic button once and start speaking. The speech will be translated into the language of your choice and you can share it via apps on your phone.

Picture translation

A step-by-step guide for picture translation.

To translate text written in front of you, tap on the camera icon. Now align the text horizontally and capture a photo to translate it into the language of your choice. You can translate the text written in a book, on a billboard, or anywhere else. Alternatively, you can also upload an image to get it translated right away. The picture could be a screenshot of something on your phone or a pamphlet or anything with text written on it.

Conversation

A step-by-step guide to set up the conversation with Microsoft translation.

Microsoft Translator app also translates conversations across devices for one-on-one or group interactions. To use this feature tap on the conversation icon > Start a conversation > Share the conversation code with people you want to talk. Now all you have to do is either use the mic button to speak in your language or use the keyboard to type in the language you want, your words will be translated to the languages of the other participant or participants.

Real-time translation in Bing

A step-by-step guide for Bing translation.

You can also use the Microsoft Translator with the help of Bing and without installing the app. However, it will support only text-based real-time translation. To use the feature, open bing.com/translator in your web browser. You will see two boxes here; one of the left is for input and the other one shows translated text.

As soon as you start typing in the input box, the translator recognises the language and starts translating it into the language of your choice in real-time.

You can also set the input language in the left box by clicking on the language drop-down menu. To change the output language, you need to click on the language drop-down menu on the right box. The newly added languages — Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi — are already available in the language drop-down menu.

