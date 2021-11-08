Microsoft to stop OneDrive desktop app support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1

Microsoft is announcing the end of support for the OneDrive desktop application for the older Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 operating systems. In a blog post, the company announced that “in order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience,” it will stop providing updates from January 1, 2022.

Further, OneDrive desktop applications running on these operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud from March 1, 2022. Personal files will no longer sync after this said date, and Microsoft adds that users will have to upload or access them directly on OneDrive for web from the laptops, PCs running the older version of Windows.

So while you will be able to access OneDrive via a browser, the dedicated app will not be functioning post the March 1, 2022 date.

It is not surprising to see Microsoft announce the end of support for these older systems given it likely wants to push users to the newer Windows 11 or perhaps Windows 10 systems. In fact, the blog is also recommending that users upgrade to the newer operating systems in order to avoid disruptions.

It should be noted that for now, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until January 10, 2023. Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 8 on January 12, 2016.

Meanwhile here’s how you can check for Windows 11 compatibility on your device

To see if your device is eligible use the PC Health Check app. This will check if the device meets Microsoft’s requirements for the new version of Windows.

Now go to the Windows Update setting at Update & Security > Windows Update and click on “Check for updates.”

If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will be visible to you. If you are ready to install Windows 11, then you can simply select Download and install.

Keep in mind that many older devices are unlikely to be eligible for the Windows 11 update. The basic requirements include a 64-bit processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, UEFI secure boot, and TPM (trusted platform module) 2.0.