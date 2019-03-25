Microsoft notifies users that it’s shutting down Windows 7 in January 2020

Microsoft has been notifying users of Windows 7 users that the company will be withdrawing support for the operating system (OS) version.

“After 10 years, support for Windows 7 is coming to an end on 14 January 2020. We know change can be difficult, so we are here to help you with recommendations for what to do next and to answer questions about end of support,” a dedicated web page on Microsoft’s website read.

If you still use Windows 7, you have nearly a year to upgrade to a newer operating system. However, if you don’t upgrade your OS, you will stop receiving software updates, technical support, and any kind of security updates or fixes once Microsoft withdraws support for Windows 7.

“While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware,” the software major said.

The company advises its users to switch to Windows 10- the latest OS from Microsoft, that too after getting a new computer.

“While it is possible to install Windows 10 on your older device, it is not recommended,” the company said.

Microsoft is providing a step-by-step guide having detailed instructions on moving to a Windows 10 PC.