Microsoft to now let Android users convert printed data into Excel spreadsheets

Microsoft back in September announced that it will be adding a new feature called, ‘Insert Data from Picture’ to Excel along with a number of other AI-powered features. The company claimed that these features will help users be more productive at their everyday tasks.

The ‘Insert Data from Picture’ feature is now available on the Excel app for Android. The feature is expected for iOS soon as well. The feature allows consumers to convert analogue data into an Excel spreadsheet by taking an image of the data and Microsoft is relying on Artificial Intelligence to power this.

Android users can now take an image of a printed data table and then easily convert it into an Excel spreadsheet. The feature is not available for the free version of Excel for Android, instead, it is currently been made available to Office 365 subscribers. The company has stated that the feature will soon make its way to the iOS version of the app.

Insert Data from Picture feature utilises the company’s proprietary image recognition technology to recognise the information on a page, and then it converts the data into an editable Excel spreadsheet. This means that Office 365 users will no longer need to enter all the data presented to them manually, which will be time-saving for many users.

To get the new feature on your Android smartphone, you will be needed to update the Excel app from Google’s Android Play Store first. You will be required to have a Microsoft 365 subscription to utilise the feature.

With the update, Microsoft has also added a number of new security features to all the Office products on Android. The Microsoft Authenticator app will now push notifications for important alerts to address leaks and security breaches also.