Microsoft to no longer support Office apps for Android on Chrome OS

Chromebooks users have the ability to access millions of apps on the Google Play Store. What this means is that if you own a Chromebook you can access Microsoft’s array of Office apps without a native version.

This is set to change now. As per a report by About Chromebooks , Microsoft is ending support for the Office suite of apps on Chromebook. Recently various users reported seeing in-app messaging suggesting support was ending. Now the report gives us more insight into the same.

Must Read | Answers to all your questions about getting a Chromebook in India

The transition is set to commence starting next month on September 18 which will push Chromebook users towards web-based experiences.

Users may find it difficult to open existing Word documents when offline, as the site will use use a Google Docs-based workaround to get it to function in comparison to the Android apps which works perfectly well.

Additionally users can access Microsoft 365 apps from the web — including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and Outlook. The web apps will allow you to create and edit documents, send and receive emails and also maintain an online calendar.

How to run Microsoft Office apps on a Chromebook

1. Open the browser on your Chromebook.

2. Visit http://www.office.com.

3. For quick access, you can create a shortcut, or can also bookmark the URL in your browser.

4. Sign in with your Microsoft Account.

How to run Outlook on a Chromebook

1. Open the browser on your Chromebook

2. Visit http://www.outlook.com.

3. You can create a shortcut, or bookmark the URL in your browser for quick access.

4. Sign in with your Microsoft Account.