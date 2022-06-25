Microsoft to end Windows 8.1 support in January 2023

Windows 8.1 was one of my favourite editions of the popular operating system, especially since it provided a perfect balance between the older, signature Windows interface and the tiled UI Microsoft was going for back then. Windows 8.1 provided a stable experience after the mess that was Windows 8.

However, now that Windows 10 and Windows 11 have been much more stable, loved and packed with features, the end for Windows 8.1 is near. Microsoft has announced that it will be ending technical support for Windows 8.1 in January 2023, about 7 months from now. Support for Windows 8 was also similarly ended back in January 2016.

After January 10, 2023, Windows 8.1 users will no longer receive recurity updates, which means these users will have to upgrade to newer Windows versions to continue using the operating system securely.

Microsoft also published a list of FAQs on its website addressing various questions people may have about the change, including what happens if you continue to use Windows 8.1 after January 2023.

Note that Windows 8.1 will not stop working post January 2023. However, with no security updates, your Windows 8.1 desktop or laptop could be vulnerable to various risks and attacks via the web or local wired and wireless connections.

Applications like Microsoft 365 will also no longer support Windows 8.1 PCs after January 10, since they follow Microsoft’s Modern Lifecycle Policy that encourages users to stay updated to the latest, secure software.