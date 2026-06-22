Microsoft to end support for Office 2021 soon: Here’s what it means for users

Microsoft has announced that support for Office 2021 will officially end on October 13, 2026. After that date, the company will no longer provide security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or software updates for the productivity suite.
While Office 2021 applications will continue to function after support ends, Microsoft said users could be exposed to security vulnerabilities and other risks, as newly discovered issues will no longer be patched. The company noted that there will be no extension of support and no Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for the software.
Users will stop receiving security patches designed to protect systems from threats such as viruses, spyware, and other malicious software, according to Microsoft. In addition, phone and chat-based technical support for Office 2021 will be discontinued, while online support content is also expected to be gradually retired.
The end-of-support policy applies to all Office 2021 editions. Microsoft said customers using the software at home can continue using their existing installations, but it recommends upgrading to a newer version of Office to receive the latest features, performance improvements, and ongoing security updates.
For business, school, and enterprise users, upgrade paths may vary depending on how the software is managed by an organisation’s IT department. Microsoft has advised users to review their current Office deployment plans ahead of the deadline.
The announcement comes as Microsoft continues to shift its focus toward subscription-based Microsoft 365 services, which receive regular feature additions, security patches, and cloud-based enhancements. The company is encouraging Office 2021 users to evaluate newer Office offerings or Microsoft 365 before support ends.
With less than four months remaining until the deadline, users who rely on Office 2021 may need to plan their transition strategy to avoid running unsupported software after October 13, 2026.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)