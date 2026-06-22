Microsoft to end support for Office 2021 soon: Here’s what it means for users

Microsoft says support for Office 2021 will end on October 13, 2026, bringing an end to security updates and technical support. (Image Source: Reuters)

Microsoft has announced that support for Office 2021 will officially end on October 13, 2026. After that date, the company will no longer provide security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or software updates for the productivity suite.

While Office 2021 applications will continue to function after support ends, Microsoft said users could be exposed to security vulnerabilities and other risks, as newly discovered issues will no longer be patched. The company noted that there will be no extension of support and no Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for the software.

Users will stop receiving security patches designed to protect systems from threats such as viruses, spyware, and other malicious software, according to Microsoft. In addition, phone and chat-based technical support for Office 2021 will be discontinued, while online support content is also expected to be gradually retired.