Microsoft to end support for Windows 10 in 2025: All you need to know

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Windows 10 in 2025. The company’s updated Windows lifecycle fact sheet states that the company will drop support for Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro Education on October 14, 2025. This means that the US-based tech giant will not release any more updates and security fixes after that date.

When Microsoft launched Windows 10, it said that this would be the last version of Windows. But, the company’s recent teaser confirmed that it will launch Windows 11 by the end of this month. It has listed a new event on its website, which will take place on June 24. At the event, the company will highlight everything that is coming ‘next for Windows.’

The event will kick off at 8:30PM IST. Microsoft confirmed this news via its official Twitter handle. At the Microsoft Build 2021 event, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the next-generation Windows update will be the most significant one of the past decade.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows,” Nadella said. Windows 11 is said to get a major UI overhaul.

As far as Windows 10 retirement is concerned, it looks like this Windows version might last longer than 2025 as people took a lot of time to upgrade from Windows 7. Microsoft will likely give extra time to people to migrate over to the new operating system.