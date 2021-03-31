Microsoft to end support for Cortana on Android, iOS devices

The Cortana mobile app for Android and iOS is being completely shut down by parent company Microsoft. The company had already removed the app from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store back in November 2018. However, the app was still functional for people who already had it installed. Beginning March 31, 2021, Microsoft will stop supporting Cortana entirely.

A support page spotted by 9to5Mac suggests that Microsoft has stated that reminders and lists will no longer be available to users within the app. Cortana’s reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To-Do app, which is still available for Android and iOS.

“As we announced in July, we will soon be ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS, as Cortana continues its evolution as a productivity assistant,” Microsoft reportedly said.

“As of March 31, 2021, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To-Do app, which you can download to your phone for free,” the company added.

Why is Cortana being axed?

The shutdown of the Cortana apps makes sense because Microsoft is integrating the multi-functional voice-assistant service with the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity apps and also the default voice assistant for Windows 10 machines, which it has been since the beginning.

Integrating Cortana with Microsoft 365 allows features like personalised, actionable briefs for Outlook for Exchange users. Cortana can now also be added to the Microsoft Teams mobile app to manage calendars, emails, and join meetings among other actions.