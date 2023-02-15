scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Microsoft to defend Activision deal at EU hearing on Feb. 21

Microsoft asked for the hearing after receiving a statement of objections from the European Commission warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of the deal.

Microsoft Activision | Microsoft Activision deal | Microsoft Activision acquisitionThe Xbox maker announced the Activision Blizzard acquisition in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony. (Image Source; Microsoft)
Microsoft will make a last-ditch effort to defend its $69 billion bid for “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard in front of EU and national antitrust officials at a closed hearing on Feb. 21, the U.S. software company said on Tuesday.

The company asked for the hearing after receiving a statement of objections from the European Commission warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of the deal.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the oral hearing.

Also Read |Why Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal hinges on London not Washington

The Xbox maker announced the Activision Blizzard acquisition in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, but has run into regulatory headwinds in Europe, Britain and the United States.

Microsoft is expected to offer remedies after the hearing.

It has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to make “Call of Duty” available on Nintendo consoles, a remedy aimed at convincing competition enforcers but which has been criticised by Sony, which wants the deal to be blocked.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:07 IST
Meta Oversight Board to begin reviewing cases more quickly

