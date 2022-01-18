scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Must Read

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in $68.7 billion deal

Demand for video games has surged during the pandemic, as stuck-at-home consumers play more games to keep themselves entertained.

By: Reuters |
January 18, 2022 7:34:47 pm
Microsoft, Microsoft Metaverse, Microsoft Metaverse, What is Metaverse, Microsoft CEO Satya NadellaA Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California US. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it would buy “Call of Duty” videogame maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash, the largest deal in the sector making the Xbox maker the third-largest gaming company by revenue. Microsoft’s offer of $95 per share is at a premium of 45% to Activision’s Friday close.

Shares of Activision were up nearly 38% at $65.39 before being halted for news.”Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a statement.

Read more |Microsoft warns of destructive cyberattack on Ukrainian computer networks

Demand for video games has surged during the pandemic, as stuck-at-home consumers play more games to keep themselves entertained. Activision’s library of games such as “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch” also gives Microsoft’s Xbox gaming platform an edge over Sony’s Playstation, which has for years enjoyed a more steady stream of exclusive games.

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard.Last week, rival videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc said it would buy “FarmVille” creator Zynga in an $11 billion cash-and-stock deal, marking one of the biggest industry-wide acquisitions of all time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement