Microsoft to announce next-generation of Windows on June 24

Microsoft sent out invites for a launch event on June 24, where it is expected to show what’s next for Windows. The invite to unveil “the next generation of Windows” comes a week after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased the future of the Windows operating system at its keynote address during the Build 2021 developer conference.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators,” said Nadella.



The launch of the next generation of the Windows operating system is highly anticipated. Windows is the most dominant operating system on personal computers, but it needs a major overhaul. The company is working on the big Windows 10 user interface refresh, known as “Sun Valley” internally. A big UI refresh is expected to be rolled out during the Holiday 2021 season. The Sun Valley project will give Windows 10 a new Start menu and Taskbar layout, icons, sounds, app designs, and fluid animations. It’s also being said Microsoft could revamp the Windows App store.

The Redmond-based software powerhouse was previously working on Windows 10X, a lightweight operating system designed to take on Chrome OS. It was supposed to power a new type of dual-screen PCs and foldable devices. In fact, Microsoft’s futuristic Surface Neo was pitched as the showcase device for Windows 10X. However, Microsoft decided to scrap the operating system.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Following a year-long exploration and engaging in conversations with customers, we realized that the technology of Windows 10X could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we originally imagined,” asserted John Cable, head of Windows servicing and delivery, in a recent blog post. “We concluded that the 10X technology shouldn’t just be confined to a subset of customers.”

Microsoft announced a new Windows 10 update last month with minor changes. Microsoft’s big Windows event will be streamed live for consumers starting at 11 am ET (or approx 8:30 pm IST) on June 24. Both Satya Nadella and Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, will be present at the event, according to tech site The Verge.