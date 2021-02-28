Microsoft may launch ‘The New Windows’ next month, says report

The new Windows 10X Start Menu features shortcuts to quick apps and tools, but apparently does not feature folders for now. (Image Source: Twitter/Zac Bowden)

Microsoft is apparently working on a new version of Windows, rumoured to be called “The New Windows”. The major update to the operating system is expected to be announced sometime in March 2021, as per a Microsoft leakster WalkingCat. It’s being said that “The New Windows” could be the marketing name for “Windows 10X”.

Earlier it was believed that the Windows 10X will be for dual-screen devices but there has been a change in plan as it is expected to go on single-screen devices first which include laptops, tablets etc.

Previously, Windows 10X leaks showed that it will feature a new Action Centre and Start Menu. Instead of small tiles, it will have a simple list of apps including the recently accessed documents. Also, one of the few new gestures simplifies multitasking where two apps can be connected side by side by swiping three fingers. The operating system is expected to come pre-installed with PCs specifically designed for it. Also, these low-cost models will have educational and corporate users as their target audience.

However, later the leakster clarified that the release may be delayed even though he backed his claim of Windows 10X surfacing soon this year. This could mean that Microsoft is planning to release Windows 10 21H1 first, a major full feature update to Windows 10.

“Based on feedback and learnings during the past year of extensive remote work, learning and play, version 21H1 will be delivered with servicing technology (like that used for the monthly update process and how 20H2 was delivered). Windows 10, version 21H1 will have a scoped set of features improving security, remote access and quality. The features we are releasing in this update are focused on the core experiences that customers have told us they’re relying on most right now. So, we optimized this release to support our customers’ most pressing needs,” Microsoft said.