Microsoft teases next-gen Xbox, codenamed Project Helix

While the gaming industry has increasingly shifted toward playing across multiple devices—such as cloud platforms, PCs and mobile phones—Sharma said the console remains central to the brand’s identity. (Image: X/ Asha)

In its first glimpse of the next-generation Xbox consoles, Microsoft has revealed it is developing the upcoming Xbox under the codename Project Helix. The company confirmed that the new console will deliver high performance and enable users to play both Xbox and PC games.

The announcement was made by Asha Sharma, who was recently named as CEO of Microsoft’s gaming division. In a social media post, Sharma said the company had begun discussing the future of Xbox with its development teams and partners, highlighting Project Helix as a key part of that plan.

A new direction for Xbox hardware

According to Sharma, Project Helix is expected to focus on performance while expanding the range of games that players can access. The console is being designed to support Xbox content, as well as traditional PC gaming content.