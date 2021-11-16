Microsoft Teams to offer better control over activity feed notifications

Microsoft is developing a new update for Microsoft Teams that will allow users to have better control over their activity feed notifications and save themselves from being burried by unwanted notifications throughout the day.

“Users will be able to change the type of notification that appear in their activity feed. Right click on the feed item, and you will be able to turn on/off all reactions and select the apps you would like to get notifications from,” Microsoft said recently in a post on its website.

The feature will be coming to the desktop and web version of Microsoft Teams and will address one of the most common annoyances with Microsoft Teams that a lot of remote workers face on a daily basis. Receiving constant notifications has many workers feel pressured into working outside normal office hours.

The involuntary normalisation of this over time has had a number of people pondering over their mental health since the onset of the work-from-home culture. The problem gets even more serious when you take into account the number of third-party integrations that Teams now offers.

The new Microsoft Teams feature should help address this issue to some degree, by offering granular control over what notifications you do and do not receive on priority.

The post by Microsoft suggests that the new feature could come as an update some time next month. However, Microsoft’s focus on the ill-effects of too many notifications is not limited to this feature. The company is also reportedly working on another feature for Teams that will let users turn off notifications during meetings.