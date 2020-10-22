Microsoft Teams to get these interesting features very soon

Microsoft Teams to get this interesting feature soon

Video-conferencing platforms are being prominently used these days for multifarious purposes such as weekday office meetings, online classes, assignment presentations and more. With such a steep rise in their usage, many video-calling platforms are continuously enhancing user-experience. Following that, Microsoft Teams is set to receive interesting updates in the coming months.

According to the information spotted by Microsoft Latest, Microsoft is gearing up to introduce an AI-based noise cancellation feature in its video-conferencing application Microsoft Teams. This feature will automatically remove the unnecessary background noise from the group meetings enabling a hassle-free interactive discussion.

Further, this update is set to come to the already available Noise Suppression feature will allow them to control the level of suppression of background noise during the meeting.

Microsoft 365 roadmap has further hinted that the feature will be available on across the desktops running on Windows 10, 8.1, and 7. But, there has not been any official word regarding the update for Android and iOS users. Moreover, the update might hit the Windows-enable systems by the month of November.

Besides that, the AI-based noise cancellation feature of audio feed will be going to analyze the background noise and subsequently will use the specially trained deep neural networks of Microsoft while it will filter out the unwanted noise along with keeping the human speech digitally.

Other than that, several other video-conferencing apps such as Zoom and Google Meet also enable the noise-cancellation feature for their users. Zoom has a ‘suppress background noise feature’ whereas Google Meet comes with ‘noise cancellation option’ to filter out often distracting background sound.

In addition, Microsoft is working on various new modifications for Teams such as that of introducing new features which will enable presenters to easily customize their content for a much more dynamic content viewing experience.

Furthermore, users would also be able to move their content-box towards the corner of their screen after future updates. Inputs from the new roadmap also suggest that Microsoft is preparing to bring a feature that will allow users to change their presence status to ‘Out of Office’ that would be visible to other participants of the group.

