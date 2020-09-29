Microsoft Teams, Office 365 back online after outrage left users unable to use these services

Microsoft's core services, including Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams, experienced an outage on Tuesday morning.

Microsoft’s core services such as Teams and Office 365 are back for ‘most users’ following outage across the globe. Hundreds of users reported issues with the services in the early hours of Tuesday (IST), but they are back online.

“The majority of services are now recovered for most users,” reads a notice on Microsoft’s Office status page on Twitter. “We continue to see a small subset of customers whose tenants are located in North America region who are still impacted. We’re now investigating mitigation steps for those customers who are still affected.”

Microsoft’s official Office 365 Twitter account noted the outage at 3:14 am IST, claiming then that “investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services.” At 3:42 am, the company blamed a recent update to the service for causing the outage.

“Users may be unable to access any services that leverage Azure Active Directory (AAD) including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Teams Live Events as well as Office.com. Additionally, Power Platform and Dynamics365 properties are also affected by this incident,” Microsoft said in a status update on its website.

One annoyed user wrote on Twitter: “This is not a pic of fires or riots in the US. It’s an outage map of those affected by Microsoft servers that are down…Big Outage! Things that make you go..HMMMM!”

This is not a pic of fires or riots in the US. It’s an outage map of those affected by Microsoft servers that are down…Big Outage! Things that make you go..HMMMM! pic.twitter.com/KC8UW9lBW4 — TxGlamo (@texasglamo) September 28, 2020

Other users were equally annoyed, with one writing on Twitter: “Did Outlook get hacked?!”

Actual video of someone Microsoft right now. pic.twitter.com/tASSYKhtzM — Greg Hall (@greg10101) September 28, 2020

The entire professional world right now as we approach the 3rd hour of a massive Microsoft 365 outage. #Microsoft365 #Microsoft #Outlook pic.twitter.com/X3XgXRQz2T — David Robinson (@daviedaily) September 28, 2020

