Microsoft Teams Chat is coming with a new Windows 11 preview update

Microsoft had announced that it would integrate Microsoft Teams Chat into Windows 11 operating system and users will be able to communicate with friends, and colleagues directly from the Taskbar. But, the feature was missing in the first preview for the new operating system. Microsoft is now rolling it out with a new Windows 11 preview for Windows Insiders.

The company has confirmed that it will release all the promised features over time. “In this first stage, you’ll be able to sign in, add contacts, and connect via individual and group chats,” he said. “Over the coming weeks, we will enable audio and video calling, meetings, screen sharing and other capabilities,” Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc said in a blog post.

You will be able to reach out to someone by just clicking on the Chat icon in the Taskbar or one can just press WIN + C on the keyboard. Once you click on the chat icon, you will see the most recent individual and group conversations and be able to respond or start a new chat or call. At the bottom, you will also see a new “Open Microsoft Teams” button, which you can tap on to get a full windowed experience.

Users will be able to add contacts via an email address or phone number. All you need to do is send a message to any individual’s email address or phone number. If the person is not already using Teams, then the app will send him/her a message via email or SMS along with an invitation to join the Teams network.

If you have used Skype or Outlook for communication with a Microsoft Account in the past, then you will get an option to sync those contacts to start using them. Users will also be able to sync contacts from their mobile device by installing the Teams mobile app and turning on contact sync.

The company says you can invite others to a group chat or video call by just copying the link and sending it via email.