Microsoft Teams offers free all-day video and voice calling to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Microsoft Teams brings 24 hours video calling feature for all users

Microsoft Teams is introducing free day-long video and voice calling option on the platform. As many as 300 participants can be added for a length of 24 hours. Along with the all-day free calling feature, Microsoft Teams users will also have the option to include up to 250 participants in a group chat and display 49 members on the screen during virtual chats.

“To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until further specified,” Microsoft said in the blog post. The Microsoft Teams mobile app users will get the new updates first whereas it will be fully rolled out for other versions in the coming few weeks.

The announcement came just a few days after popular video conferencing platform Zoom announced a temporary lift of the 40-minute meeting limit on November 26 (Thanksgiving Day) for all users.

Now, apart from the host, the recipients of the meeting link don’t necessarily need to have a Microsoft account. They can simply join the meeting via web browser as they don’t need to install the app to have the conversation. This feature already exists on video-conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet.

Microsoft Teams has been widely used during the pandemic after it was declared free for use in July earlier this year. The previous month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also announced that Microsoft Teams had 115 million active users around the world. There are several other features, the company is working on that should see daylight in the coming few months as video-conferencing is going to remain an essential tool during the Covid-19 crisis.

