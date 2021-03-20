Microsoft Teams adds new features to iOS and Android

Launched on Microsoft Teams desktop the previous month, iOS users can now use live reactions during a team meeting or a one-to-one call.

Microsoft Teams app for Android and iOS devices received an update this week. The update to the teamwork and video-conferencing app brings a number of features to both platforms. However, the features included in the update are different on both platforms. The iOS update has more major features compared to its Android counterpart.

Launched on Microsoft Teams desktop the previous month, iOS users can now use live reactions during a team meeting or a one-to-one call. These reactions range from animated thumbs up to heart, clapping, laughter and more. Users with iPad will now be able to present in live events. This feature will help to share content with the team easily. Also, iOS users can now remove cached account information from the sign-in page.

For the Android folks, the new update brings minor updates. Now anyone can sign in and join events with Teams for friends and family. They also have the ability to forward meetings to one person or more. For users who have updated to Android 11, there is an improved notifications support on the top of the Notifications drawer.

The update is being rolled out for users worldwide. In order to get these features on your smartphones, ensure that the app is updated by going on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Recently, Microsoft Teams introduced Snap Camera (by Snapchat) integration with the desktop app giving users the ability to add AR filters. In addition, a “Together Mode” was introduced as well which lets the host transport the participants to a coffee shop, auditorium during a meeting.