Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro X is now available in India

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 sports a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2,880x1,920 pixels. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has finally launched the Surface Pro X in India. Key features of the new Windows-based tablet include 15-hour battery life, a 13-inch, a Microsoft SQ2 processor and more. The 256GB SSD variant is priced at Rs 1,49,999 and at Rs 1,78,999 for the 512GB SSD variant. It has been made available in Platinum and Black colour options.

The company has also brought its Signature Keyboard that pairs with the Surface Pro X to the country. It has been made available in Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red colour options. Both the Surface Pro X and the Signature Keyboard will be made available via authorised resellers starting today. Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 weighs in at 774 grams and the company states that it is the “thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever.”

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 sports a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2,880×1,920 pixels. It is powered by the Microsoft SQ2 processor, which the company has co-developed with Qualcomm. The device features an Adreno 690 GPU paired with 16GB of RAM. It comes in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB, both variants come with full SSDs.

It also sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, which allows the tablet to stay connected to the internet. It comes with a nano SIM card slot and eSIM support. The Surface Pro X 2020 also comes with a Surface Slim Pen, which can charge and stay hidden inside of the keyboard case.

The device runs the company’s own Windows 10 Home operating system. Microsoft claims that the device has a 15-hour battery life on a single charge. It comes with support for fast-charging that delivers 80 per cent charging within an hour.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, an ambient light sensor and two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd