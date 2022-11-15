Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 launched in India: How to pre-order

While Microsoft first announced its latest lineup of Surface laptops over a month ago, so far they have not been available for purchase. That changes today, with the Redmond-based company announcing that the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 are now available for pre-order via Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and select multi-brand stores.

A purchase of the Surface Pro 9 will fetch users a black Surface Pro Keyboard worth Rs 14,999 while a Surface Laptop 5 purchase makes customers eligible for a Surface poppy red Arc Mouse worth Rs 7,499. Sales will commence on November 29.

Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is essentially a tablet that can easily transform into a laptop. This year’s models offer a choice between Intel’s 12th generation of i5 and i7 processors and the brand-new Microsoft SQ3 chip which integrates 5G capabilities. The entry-level model starts at Rs 105,999, while the top model will set you back by Rs 269,999. Some cool features include Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft’s custom G6 chip that aims to make writing feel more tactile and realistic. The display is sized 13-inches with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft claims that the Intel version lasts for up to 15.5 hours while the Qualcomm one stretches that to 19 hours. The Intel variant comes with two USB-C ports with support for Thunderbolt 4. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm variant does not support Thunderbolt 4 but gains a SIM port. The Surface Pro 9’s body is crafted with high-grade aluminium.

Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor series — which is claimed to be 50% more powerful than its predecessor — and is available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch options. The smaller model is offered in i5 and i7 variants while the 15-inch version only comes with an i7. Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop 5 provides an all-day battery life, with the 13.5-inch model lasting up to 18 hours and the 15-inch model lasting 17 hours. The speakers offer support for Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing. For connectivity, you get a USB-C port with support for Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.