Microsoft Surface event 2022: Here’s everything that was announced

Microsoft held its Surface event last night where it unveiled the new range of Surface devices, including the new Surface tablet and laptop. Here we will take a look at everything Microsoft has announced at yesterday’s event.

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is a Microsoft-owned touch tablet that lets users easily switch from laptop to tablet mode or vice versa. This year, Microsoft has released two versions of the Surface Pro 9, one with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the other one based on Microsoft’s SQ3 processor, which has been designed in partnership with Qualcomm and brings 5G connectivity to the device.

Another difference is that the Wi-Fi model comes with 8GB, 16GB and 32GB RAM but the 5G variant is available in either 8GB or 32GB RAM configurations. The Qualcomm version of the Surface Pro 9 comes with a 512GB SSD whereas the Wi-Fi version comes with a 1TB SSD.

When it comes to battery backup, Microsoft claims that the Intel version lasts up to 15.5 hours but the Qualcomm version lasts up to 19 hours. The Intel-powered Surface Pro 9 comes with two USB-C ports with support for Thunderbolt 4. But the other Qualcomm variant does not support Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and sports a SIM port instead.

While the Intel-based version is aimed at delivering performance, the Qualcomm-based version is useful for those who want to use a laptop on the go. The 2022 edition comes with a 13-inch 120Hz display and offers a resolution of 2,880 x 1,920.

Surface Laptop 5

Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor series, Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 5 provides an all-day battery life. Available in 13.5 or 15-inch options, the smaller version is available in i5 or i7 variants but the 15-inch version is locked to i7. Moreover, both models are available in 8GB, 16GB or 32GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Surface Laptop 5 offers one USB-C port with support for Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack. When it comes to battery, the 13.5-inch variant lasts up to 18 hours thanks to the smaller display whereas the 15-inch lasts up to 17 hours.

Surface Studio 2+

Designed for those who need raw processing power and professional artists, the Surface Studio 2+ is an all-in-one PC that can easily handle heavy workloads. It has a 28-inch touchscreen that offers a resolution of 4,500 x 3,000. Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop version, the AIO comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Surface Studio 2+ comes with three USB-C ports with Thunderbolt support, two USB-A ports, one 3.5mm audio jack and a gigabit ethernet port.

Other announcements

Apart from the Surface devices, Microsoft also made a number of other announcements. Built on the success of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Microsoft has introduced Adaptive Accessories like a customisable mouse, Adaptive Hub that either connects wirelessly or via USB-C and a joystick button among many more. While there is no word on the pricing, the Adaptive Accessories will launch on October 25. Microsoft also announced a new app named Designer. It is a tool for graphic designers powered by AI. The company says you can simply give the AI an idea and create something useful out of it.