scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Microsoft mulls building ‘super app’: Report

Microsoft mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc on the mobile search space.

Microsoft super appMicrosoft executives wanted the app to also boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search. (Image credit: Bloomberg)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Microsoft Corp recently considered building a “super app” that could include shopping, messaging, news and web search services among others, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Windows-maker mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple Inc on the mobile search space, according to the report.

Microsoft executives wanted the app to also boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services, The Information reported

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate
Also read |Why Vivaldi is integrating Mastodon into its browser, creating its own social community

A super app, made popular in Asia by Tencent Holdings’ WeChat and South east Asia’s Grab Holdings, has been described as the Swiss army knife of mobile apps, offering a suite of services for users such as messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk, who also owns Twitter, has shown interest in building a super app named “X” that would combine a multitude of services.

The report added that it isn’t clear whether the company would launch such an app, but Chief Executive Satya Nadella has pushed for the Bing search service to perform better with the Teams and Outlook.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 04:25:14 pm
Next Story

Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala: Babil is ‘terrific’, Tripti is ‘born for greatness’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close