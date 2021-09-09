Microsoft Start launched for Windows, Android, iOS Users: Here are the details

Microsoft has launched Microsoft Start, which is a personalised news feed that will be available for both desktop and smartphone users. This appears to be similar to Google’s Discover feed. The company’s new service will offer news from various different publishers all within a single interface. Microsoft Start will also be integrated within Windows 11.

Microsoft’s new experience will also be available to Android and iOS users via dedicated apps. The service is set to replace Microsoft’s existing news service and will offer news content from a plethora of global media outlets.

Users will be able to pick different topics based on their interests. The service will offer a dedicated ‘Personalise’ button, which will allow users create a tailored experience best suited to their preferences.

Microsoft Start is said to use the company’s “latest advancements in AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning in addition to human moderation” to provide a personalised news service to users.

Users will also be able to refine their feeds by liking or disliking particular stories and hiding a particular publisher from the home screen.

Microsoft Start will enable users to react to particular stories with emojis. The feed will include cards on various different topics including weather, finance, sports, and traffic. Microsoft will give users the option to choose which information cards will show up on your feed and with what details.

One of the interesting features that will be offered by the service is it will allow users to distinguish ads from news content.

In comparison to many other news portals that show pop-up ads while reading, Microsoft Start has a standalone advertisements units flagged with a green “Ad” badge to clearly distinguish between news and advertisements.

This is similar to the ad units available on the MSN portal. Microsoft Start is currently available as a standalone website that can be accessed on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

You can also access the service from the new tab page on Microsoft Edge and through the News and Interest experience on the Windows 10 taskbar.

If you want to experience the service on Android and iOS devices, you can download the Microsoft Start app. Furthermore, Microsoft Start will be available from the Widgets experience in Windows 11.