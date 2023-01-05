Microsoft to boost Indian space tech startups, signs MoU with ISRO

Tech giant Microsoft is all set to fuel space tech startups in India. At the future-ready technology summit 2023, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella showcased several cloud-based and AI-powered projects and also revealed its plans to foster Indian startups in the space tech domain. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) to fuel space tech startups using technology tools and platforms.

With this partnership, Microsoft will help ISRO to strengthen its vision towards getting the most out of space tech startups in the country. Microsoft will work closely with the startups identified by ISRO and will onboard those companies to it Startup Founders Hub platform to support them at every stage.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “Space tech startups in India are playing a significant role in advancing the country’s space capabilities with the power of technology. We are pleased to collaborate with ISRO to accelerate this transformation of what’s possible in space. Through our technology tools, platforms, and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space tech startups in the country to drive cutting-edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery.”

These startups will also get free access to various tech tools and resources which includes technical support to build and scale their product on Azure. On top of that, they will also get to use GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365 tools.

Microsoft will also mentor space tech entrepreneurs in terms of cloud tech, product, design, fundraising and sales and marketing aspects. The company will also collaborate with ISRO to organise knowledge-sharing and thought leadership sessions across the country.

Shri S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO, said, “ISRO’s collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods like AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning. The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a useful platform for bringing together startups and providers of technology solutions to support the national space technology ecosystem. We are pleased to work together to assist and support entrepreneurs, to in turn benefit the Indian economy as a whole.”