Microsoft sends invites for October 12 event, new Surface Pro 9 expected

Microsoft on Thursday sent invites for an October 12 event, where the tech giant will unveil new Surface hardware products. The event starts at 7:30 pm IST.

“Watch live to see what’s next,” the company wrote in the invitation. As typical for Microsoft events, details were sparse. The Redmond tech giant has been holding its fall events in October, where it typically reveals Surface-branded computers. Last year, the company unveiled the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3, Surface Pro X and Surface Duo 2.

For this year’s lineup, analysts and insiders expect the debut of at least three to four new products, including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 desktop computer.

The Surface Pro 9 continues to be Microsoft’s mainstream hybrid computer and will be the star of the show. Although the Pro line got a significant update last year, expect subtle updates when the Surface Pro 9 launches next month. Microsoft is reportedly planning to offer the Surface Pro 9 in both Intel and ARM-based models, signalling the end of the Surface Pro X line.

Microsoft still needs to work a lot on perfecting Windows experiences on devices that are powered by ARM-based chips. The company is heavily dependent on Qualcomm, the mobile chipmaker bringing ARM processors to PC. Microsoft and Qualcomm are nowhere close to delivering the same level of experience that you get on a Mac. Apple is using custom M-series ARM-based chips inside its Mac computers. Apple’s M-series chips have been well received by both critics and consumers alike.

Microsoft could also announce the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 computers at the event. The Surface Studio 3 will be aimed at enthusiasts and designers. It will be interesting to see how Microsoft supercharges its hero product, which hasn’t got a major refresh for years. The original model made its debut in late 2016 and the second one came out in late 2018. Accessories for the Surface Studio 3, including a Surface Pen, Mouse, and Keyboard with functionality-upgraded keys were recently leaked, hinting at the launch of the creative-focused desktop computer.

October is going to be a busy month in the tech calendar. Amazon is holding an invite-only product event on September 28. Meanwhile, Google will debut its new Pixel 7 series and other products on October 5, followed by the Meta Connect metaverse event taking place on October 11. Apple is also rumoured to hold its iPad and Mac-focused event sometime next month.