Build 2019 highlights: Microsoft Search, Chromium Edge gets IE mode

Earlier this week, Microsoft held its annual developers’ conference called the Build in Seattle, US. The company showcased artificial intelligence (AI) based suite of Microsoft 365 products. It also announced that Microsoft Search will move to general availability starting from May 28.

New features in Microsoft Word, which help design documents for maximum readability, along with other features in Microsoft Search and Microsoft Edge.

Here’s what Microsoft announced about its key products at Build 2019.

Microsoft Search

The company also announced that Microsoft Search will move to general availability starting from May 28. The search technology will let users access the web and their work through a single search.

The new artificial intelligence in Microsoft Search includes the capability of machine reading comprehension that can extract a paragraph from documents which is exactly related to your search query.

For example, if an employee asks, “Can I bring my dog to work?” Microsoft Search will extract the relevant paragraph from the human resources manual and present it as a search result to the employee.

Another feature of Microsoft Search allows people within a company to conduct people searches with incomplete information.

Example, consider being told, “Talk to Pat on the third floor,” and not knowing who Pat is. A search on “Pat, floor 3” uses the intelligence from Microsoft Graph such as your immediate team and location to return the most likely Pat, including an office number and picture.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft had recently announced plans to adopt the Chromium open source project in the development of Microsoft Edge on the desktop. The company is also working on ways to make the Edge browser more natural extension of the Microsoft Search experience.

This means that the users who are signed in to a Microsoft 365 account will be able to see related results within the Edge browser.

The team working on Microsoft Edge is also experimenting with a feature called ‘Collections’ which allows users to compile and organize content as they browse the internet in their open browser window and share the compiled content through email or export it to Excel or Word.

Better Word documents

Microsoft has announced that people working in Word Online, who are in search of inspiration and insights on how to make their document better will be able to receive suggestions with ‘Ideas’ – a feature that is already making people more productive in PowerPoint and Excel. The feature will roll out by fall (autumn) season in the US this year.

The Ideas in Word feature uses machine learning and intelligence from Microsoft Graph to help users write polished prose, create more professional documents and efficiently navigate documents created by others.

Other suggestions include recommended acronyms based on their usage in Microsoft Graph, calculated average time to read the document, highlight extraction, as well as familiar fixes for spelling and grammatical errors and advice on more concise and inclusive language such as “police officer” instead of “policeman”.